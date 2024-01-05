Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has touched the lives of many with meals from her cook-a-thon event

The popular culinary artist has successfully cooked more than 70 different foods in her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon

The sweet video showing her team distributing the packed meals to folks on the streets and homes has melted hearts

Ghan's Chef Failatu Abdul Razak and her team have uplifted the streets with meals from her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

Her team has served different foods from her kitchen at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to people in their homes and the streets.

Chef Failatu Razak uplifts the streets with meals from her GWR cook-a-thon. Photo credit: Zhikay Ikejunior/EYESKRIM Tv (TikTok).

In a heartwarming video, Chef Failatu's team presents the packed meals to the people. More than 150 plates of cooked meals have been dedicated to orphanage homes.

The clip in which the chef's team put smiles on the faces of people in need has been watched more than 28,000 times by netizens.

At the time of this publication, more than 160 online users had left comments under the footage on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Folks react to video

While some peeps praised Chef Failatu, others prayed for God to bless her for touching lives.

Georginaamoaniart indicated:

God bless her.

Mufti_ ❤️‍ _مفتاح posted:

I don't know why I am crying .

VIBES_NKOAA

I actually shared tears watching this.

Sekina Classic reacted:

When I say FAILA to the world ✌️ people don't understand. Humanity in cook-a-thon. She is doing it for everyone. Allah blesses the one who feeds the Needy .

Anaba Antoinette suggested:

Kindly show the video to her to see the help she is creating outside. This will keep her more active in winning the competition.

Nanayaa9362 posted:

God richly bless her and give her the strength. Make Ghana Proud.

Rose Nsor mentioned:

God bless her…she will break the record.

Hamidatu8 said:

May Allah guide her and protect her .

Maame Efua commented:

God bless u .

Determination Gh indicated:

God, please, she needs your blessing to do more strength her .

Annie indicated:

This is really impressive. She has given more meaning to the cook-a-thon.... well done, Faila.

Soldiers thrill fans of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak with highlife music at her cook-a-thon event

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wowed the crowd while supporting Chef Failatu Abdul Razak in her bid to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for cook-a-thon.

Cook-a-thon involves any attempt to set a milestone surpassing an individual's previous record for the most prolonged GWR cooking.

Chef Faila began her attempt on Monday, January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where she is expected to end on Friday, January 5.

