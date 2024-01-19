Leader of The New Force Nana Kwame Bediako has responded to reports that the GRA has charged him for evading taxes

The businessman indicated that any attempt to denigrate his brand and movement would not succeed

Bediako addressed the damaging reports of tax evasion in a video that has earned him support

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) allegedly fined the leader of The New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, GH¢50,000.00 for failing to file personal income tax forms from 2013 to 2016.

Responding to reports of tax evasion that emerged on Thursday, January 18, the businessman took a swipe at the government.

Nana Kwame Bediako responds to GRA tax evasion claims. Photo credit: @OsagyefoNKB.

Source: Twitter

Nana Kwame Bediako jabs government

The businessman, famed as Freedom Jacob Caesar, aka Cheddar, indicated that any attempts to disgrace him would fail.

"My face was on the newspapers this morning that I don't pay taxes. I worked in this country for almost 22 or 23 years, and I've filed my taxes and still pay ... If the government aims to disgrace me by putting my face in the newspapers, I will say that this face cannot be shamed,'' he said.

The leader of The New Force urged the GRA and the government to contact him to do what is needed regarding tax evasion issues.

This incident comes after the Government of Ghana cancelled The Convention, an event that had been slated for January 7, 2024, by his foundation, New Africa Foundation.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the response of Nana Kwame Bediako

Netizens responded to the video shared by Nana Kwame Bediako on X, previously called Twitter.

@BenopaOnyx1 said:

Me, my family, friends and their family and friends have all decided to vote for you.

@BongoIdeas commented:

#TheNewForce is more than a movement which no political party can stop. The NPP as govt should focus on doing better in the few months left and leave Nana Kwame Bediako alone. Truth will always defeat the lies!

@LilMoGh posted:

The chosen one.

GTV Ghana cancels interview with Nana Kwame Bediako

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako has been granting interviews since he revealed himself as the face behind The New Force.

He took to X (Twitter) to announce that his interview on GTV Ghana on Wednesday, January 17, had been cancelled.

The businessman alleged that the last-minute cancellation was due to "orders from above," as he indicated that the decision brought back memories of The Convention.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh