A former St Dominics Senior High/Tech School student has requested assistance to pursue a computer science programme at the university

Obeng Jessica Afriyie achieved straight As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

While some online users celebrated the prodigy for her results following an appeal for help, others noted that help would locate Afriyie

Obeng Jessica Afriyie, a former St Dominics Senior High /Tech School student, has appealed for support to pursue a computer science programme at the university.

Speaking to content creator Kwahu Ambassador, Afriyie disclosed she wants to further her studies at the University of Ghana or outside the country.

Former St Dominics SHS student who earned 8As in WASSCE needs support to study computer science. Photo credit: Kwahu Ambassador.

When asked if she is financially prepared to pay for her tertiary education, she stated that she cannot, owing to her economically disadvantaged background. The pair did not discuss the teenager's parents.

''I studied General Arts. I want to study computer science ... Everything is about technology now,'' she told Kwahu Ambassador.

Afriyie lamented she lacked the financial resources to fund her studies at the university, so she called on public support.

Reactions to the video of Afriyie

Justasknanci commented:

I will sponsor her to write the SAT and move to college.

Ibrahim Zainab Gh said:

May Allah bless you.

Nyameba Samuel:

God will help you.

Ibrahim Zainab Gh commented:

You're really doing a great job.

Kwateng Collins reacted:

JDM Oyiwa called this poor girl, interviewed her to see if she deserved the grades, and then came out with her results. Propaganda from double track to exams results 3nfa free SHS is leaving forever.

Enock Kwame Hanson posted:

Uncle Jon maama......oyiwa oooo ....... U turn Everything to politics, let us hear you again please.... Mr incompetent 2016 u advertise against free shs which I have video of it ..... In 2020 you turn round to say U brot n start free SHS in the country....... NDC maama party never again unless they change you before maybe I can think of voting for ndc one-day.

Sam Agyeman commented:

But Mahama said the results are fake. How do we help people with fake results? Tell Mahama to come and apologize to Ghanaians for his nasty comments.

Daniel Addo posted:

Your helper will locate you in Jesus' name.

Dede Linda reacted:

I am proud of her. Go, girl. Domstech all the way.

NSMQ genius for Yaa Asantewaa girls' SHS Agnes earns 8As

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Agnes Boahen, one of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestants, has achieved eight As in this year's WASSCE.

The Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School (YAGSHS) graduate had to balance her studies with preparing for the NSMQ.

Despite the challenges, Agnes completed senior high school with commendable grades, adding her name to the list of NSMQ contestants excelling academically. She earned 8As.

