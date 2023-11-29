Deborah Seyram Adablah, the woman who lost her lawsuit against her sugar daddy, plans to appeal the case

The High Court in Accra dismisses Deborah Seyram Adablah's case against a former chief finance officer

The court ruled on Tuesday, November 28, that the immoral relationship lacked a reasonable cause of action

Deborah Seyram Adablah, the woman who sued her former sugar daddy, Ernest Nimako, for breaching a purported agreement to care for her, has reacted to losing her lawsuit.

Adablah signalled her intention to appeal the case after the High Court in Accra dismissed it on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

She took to her TikTok page, expressing her intent to continue the legal battle.

"My lawyer will apply for the ruling and apply the LAW accordingly - The case is NOT OVER!"

In the ruling, the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice John Bosco Nabarese, ruled that although the relationship between the two was immoral, there was no reasonable cause of action arising from the writ filed by Adablah.

Adablah was also ordered to pay a cost of GH¢10,000.

Details of the suit filed by Deborah Seyram Adablah

This decision follows an application filed by Ernest Kwasi Nimako, the former Chief Finance Officer of First Atlantic Ban, urging the court to dismiss the case against him.

In Seyram Adablah's initial suit, filed on January 23, 2023, she alleged that Ernest Kwasi Nimako, whom she called "Sugar Daddy," made numerous promises to her.

These included buying her a car, covering her rent for three years, providing a monthly stipend, marrying her after divorcing his wife and offering money to start a business.

Adablah claimed that although the car was initially registered in Nimako's name, he reclaimed it after just a year.

Seeking legal recourse, Adablah requested the court to order Nimako to transfer the car's title into her name and return the vehicle to her possession.

She also sought an order for Nimako to fulfil the promised lump sum to initiate a business and cover her outstanding two years of accommodation expenses as previously agreed.

Woman calls out Deborah Seyram Adablah over lawsuit

