Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah has passionately lamented that some people are seeking his demise

The chief of army staff alleged that they resorted to spiritual attacks, such as juju, to end his life

Following the video's release in which the major general made the assertions, netizens expressed various opinions

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, has alleged that individuals seeking his death have turned to spiritual attacks.

Speaking to soldiers at Burma Camp, he claimed these people had resorted to juju to end his life while alleging to have evidence of these attempts.

Major General Oppong-Peprah laments about juju attempts to kill him. Photo credit: gafonline.mil.gh.

Source: Twitter

Major General Oppong-Peprah also lamented about the deliberate misinformation campaign to tarnish his image.

"Even this morning, just before I got here, a publication was sent to me indicating that I have refused to accept the appointment of CDS. As a result, there is a stop in the military shakeup," he said.

Despite the hurdles, Major General Oppong-Peprah emphasised the accomplishments of the GAF, saying these successes were made possible by teamwork among officers of all ranks.

Watch the video here.

Peeps react to the video of Major Gen Oppong-Peprah

@michaelruudboi commented:

A whole major still believing in juju ..... Ghana di3333 our security di3333 sub-par!

@Sodel_Sodel indicated:

Pressure everywhere.

@mcdeff posted:

That's a Man.

@Hermankul said:

Go and pray, you will be fine.

Soldiers thrill fans at cook-a-thon

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wowed the crowd while supporting Chef Failatu Abdul Razak during her bid to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cook-a-thon.

Cook-a-thon involves any attempt to set a milestone surpassing an individual's previous record for the most prolonged GWR cooking.

Chef Faila began her attempt on Monday, January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, and ended it on Friday, January 10.

Wedding photos of Chef Failatu Razak and her hubby

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that the beautiful pre-wedding and wedding pictures of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak and her husband surfaced online during her Guinness World Records cook-a-thon attempt.

Facebook user Laa Bang Paha posted the pre-wedding photos, while Shaharan Suhuyini shared the couple's actual wedding snap on his Facebook page.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh