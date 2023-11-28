The High Court in Accra dismisses Deborah Seyram Adablah's case against a former Chief Finance Officer

The court ruled on Tuesday, November 28, that the immoral relationship lacked a reasonable cause of action

Justice John Bosco Nabarese stated that the court should not endorse relationships founded on immorality and ordered to pay a cost of GH¢10,000

A High Court has thrown out the case filed by Deborah Seyram Adablah against her former lover, Ernest Nimako, whom she accused of sexual harassment.

In a ruling on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice John Bosco Nabarese, ruled that although the relationship between the two was immoral and was not in conformity to acceptance of society, there was no reasonable cause of action arising from the writ filed by Adablah.

According to a report by the state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper, the court explained that the premise of the immoral amorous relationship between Adablah and Nimako should not be given a judicial stamp.

"You cannot recover the price of something you have committed into an immoral act," the judge was quoted by the report.

Consequently, Adablah has been ordered to pay a cost of GH¢10,000.

Details of the suit filed by Seyram Adablah

This decision follows an application filed by the former Chief Finance Officer, urging the court to dismiss the case against him.

In Seyram Adablah's initial suit filed on January 23, 2023, she alleged that Ernest Kwasi Nimako, whom she referred to as her "Sugar Daddy," made numerous promises to her.

These included buying her a car, covering her accommodation for three years, providing a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marrying her after divorcing his wife and offering a lump sum to start a business.

Adablah claimed that although the car was initially registered in Nimako's name, he later reclaimed it after just a year.

Furthermore, she asserted that Nimako only paid for one year of accommodation, despite committing to three years.

Seeking legal recourse, Adablah requested the court to order Nimako to transfer the car's title into her name and return the vehicle to her possession.

She also sought an order for Nimako to fulfil the promised lump sum to initiate a business, in addition to covering her outstanding two years of accommodation expenses as previously agreed.

