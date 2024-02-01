UK-based Ghanaian said she ended a four-year relationship due to her ex-boyfriend's disrespectful remarks about his wife

Despite his good treatment, she found his lack of love for his family unsettling and decided to break up

Jossy emphasised the importance of respect for marital bonds and declined his marriage proposal, choosing to prioritise her values

Ghanaian woman Jossy, based in the UK, has narrated her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and why they broke up.

According to her, she dated her ex-boyfriend for four years, and even though he was good to her, she saw the need to exit the relationship.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Jossy said the man who lived in Germany proposed marriage to her even though he was married with children.

Jossy speaking to DJ Nyaami in an interview Photo credit: SVTV Africa

She added that even though she had children, the man never showed interest in her offspring but just her.

Reason why Ghanaian lady in UK broke up with her German boyfriend

Jossy revealed that she was uncomfortable with her ex-boyfriend's derogatory language towards his wife and the lack of love shown to his family.

She decided to end a four-year relationship with her ex-boyfriend due to his disrespectful and insulting remarks about his wife.

Despite his good treatment of her, Jossy found it unsettling and decided to break up, emphasising the importance of respecting marital bonds.

According to Jossy, she expected him to show respect to his wedded wife. Despite his proposal to marry her, she declined, not wanting to become a second wife and ultimately deciding to end the relationship.

Lady breaks up with boyfriend before travelling to the UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman living in the UK revealed she broke up with her boyfriend in Ghana before travelling.

Eugenia Maud Martin said she informed her boyfriend after she got to the UK. She later married her childhood lover and helped him join her in the UK.

Unfortunately, her husband passed away some years ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh