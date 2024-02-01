Dr Grace Boadu's untimely death has sparked public interest in her private affairs, including her love life

While her family has indicated that Dr Boadu was not married nor had any children, snippets of information have suggested that she was dating a pastor

But there was drama as the pastor, Prophet Kingsley Gyamfi, a.k.a. Bible Nokwarefo, went to the family house of the deceased

The sudden demise of Dr Grace Boadu, the renowned herbal medicine practitioner, has brought a lot of controversy in its wake.

Dr Boadu, CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024, and there have been many speculations about her private life.

She was first reported to have been unmarried without a child, according to an interview by a man who described himself as an uncle to her.

Not long after, videos emerged showing Dr Boadu in a relationship with a man she called her husband. The man gifted her a Mercedes Benz car on her birthday in 2021.

The latest is that the deceased had ended her previous relationship and was not engaged to Prophet Kingsley Gyamfi, a Kumasi-based pastor.

But there was big drama as Prophet Gyamfi, also known as Akoapa Nokwafo, attempted to condole with the family at the family house at Asuofua Asamang.

In a video that has surfaced online, the family prevented the prophet and his entourage from entering their house.

According to the narrator, the family refused to disclose their reasons for barring the 'man of God' from participating in the mourning.

Doctor confirms Dr Grace Boadu fell in her bathroom

Meanwhile, the initial reports that Dr Boadu slipped and fell in her bathroom while no one was around to help her have been confirmed.

According to a junior doctor at Grace Gift Hospital, he found her lying on the ground without her clothes on at her residence in Accra.

The doctor added that Dr Boadu had only returned from a two-week trip to South Africa the previous night, so they had thought she was tired and needed some rest. But when it was taking too long to hear from her, he had to climb the back of her room with a ladder, where he discovered her lying unconscious.

