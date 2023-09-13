A video of a young lady in UAE addressing a worrying concern has sparked reactions

The lady revealed that Ghanaian men in that country prefer to date ladies from other African nationalities and not Ghanaians

Netizens who saw the video have also shared varied opinons on why that might be the case

A young Ghanaian lady currently residing in the United Arab Emirates has lamented over the attitude of her countrymen there.

In a TikTok video, the lady @mccandyamacandies, who looked troubled said one observation she has made is that the Ghanaian men in the Gulf country do not want to date Ghanaian ladies.

Rather she said the men fancy ladies from countries like Cameroon, Uganda and Ethiopia.

She urged Ghanaian men to change their attitudes and begin proposing to ladies from Ghana.

Ghanaians also share diverse views on the video

Netizens who saw the video also had their opinions, with some urging Ghanaian women in that country to change their mindset and attitude.

Richard Hackman stated:

We are sorry, Uganda ladies don't ask for too much money

Link reacted:

Ghana girls and demand, you go explain taya

Phil & Britt commented:

Everytime money why?some of you dont even smile with us too bad

Gafia wrote

Hahahahahahaha....ask urself and fellow gals

nanakwekupoku revealed:

I remember one lady telling me cos I don't have emirate ID she has no business with me, now that I have some I am a Ugandan wai

