On-air media personality Nana Romeo has reiterated a study that reportedly revealed that 50 per cent of women have a fall-back partner

He opined that it explains why these women don't look back when they end their relationship with their lover

The video where he cautioned men against permitting a girlfriend to have a male friend has prompted different reactions

Ghanaian media personality Nana Romeo, born Abdul Karim, has opined that most women have a fall-back partner to call on should their current relationship hit the rocks.

During his programme on Accra FM, the on-air presenter claimed a significant percentage of these women have another man in mind in case their current relationship turns sour.

Nana Romeo claims most women have fall-back partners if their current relationship fails. Photo credit: nanaromeowelewele/Accra FM.

Source: Instagram

According to Nana Romeo, the backup boyfriends of the women could be a gym coach, classmate, neighbour, or male best friend, which explains why such women don’t look back when they end their relationship with their partner.

Nana Romeo cautions men

The media personality made the claims while reiterating a study reportedly revealing that “50% of women have a backup partner waiting in case their current relationship fails.”

Nana Romeo cautioned men against allowing girlfriends to have male besties because it’s dangerous.

Watch the video below:

How online users reacted to the video

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Ianawuni indicated:

Eiii … me I don’t have one ooo so if it doesn’t end well aah Asem aba.

Vida_asanteus said:

Men have more than 10 standbys wae.

Ntigyan said:

Do you have to tell everybody ‍♀️.

Dzakapatience commented:

Sometimes, it is not our fault; imagine you have been in a relationship for 7 years and don’t even know your stand.

Agyemangkennedy posted:

It implies to both genders , there has always been a standby substitute warming up, at least to even up situations in case the first-choice player fails on the pitch.

Itsobaapaakosuahella indicated:

I don't agree.

Bismark5058 reacted:

Na true ooooo.

Vickyzugah posted:

Even some of the married ones do have plan B, they call them sugar boys lol.

Prokam_studio commented:

These plan b partners are also known to be besties .

Joshua.ow said:

This true. Ghanaian women especially the current crop of them don’t like to work and heavily feel it is men who must provide for them all their needs hence that stand.

Qwuame_kratos said:

Not every male best friend would take such an advantage…..some of us male best friends see the opposite sex more as a sister….. @adepapabi1, you can confirm from her.

Abigailadufosu reacted:

It’s the same with men, and men do worse.

Napoleonaduteye said:

This is fact paaaaaaaaa.

Young man cries bitterly over broken heart

YEN.com.gh reported that a heartbroken young man attracted sympathy from social media users.

In a video he shared on TikTok, @feere_dnd was spotted with no shoulders to lean on as he wept after he was painfully dumped.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh