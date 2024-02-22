King Promise Lookalike Accuses Kuami Eugene Lookalike Of Sabotaging Him: "You Used To Sell Fish"
- A member of the 4kings celebrity group has expressed his unhappiness at recent happenings in the group
- In a video on TikTok, King Promise's lookalike called out the lookalike of Kuame Eugene, accusing him of envy
- Many people who watched the video opined that the rant by the Robest was simply an attention-seeking move
Robest, a social media sensation who rose to fame months back due to his resemblance to King Promise, has taken to social media to accuse Stevequamz, the lookalike of Kuami Eugene, of greed and envy.
In a video sighted by YEN.comgh on TikTok, the young man who claimed to be the mastermind behind the celebrity 4kings group accused Stevequamz of trying to take his spot as the group's leader.
Buttressing his spot, he accused Stevequamz of sabotaging him and trying to take away some business deals that were initially intended to be given to him.
He urged Stevequamz not to be ungrateful and also to remember the role he had played in helping him get to where he is today.
"You used to work at a cold store when I met you. I suffered to build this brand and I wanted you to chop some and feed your feed your family," he said angrily.
The video comes at a time when Stevequamz singlehandedly unveiled the lookalike of Afronita.
The 2-minute, 44-second video had raked in over 8000 likes and 200 comments while writing the report.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video were unmoved by the statements made by Robest, with many saying it was simply an attention-seeking move.
KING PABLO stated:
All be settings
Nana Antwi gh commented:
Adwuma no agu
Sapaato/123 stated:
So why you don’t say long time, but now you are having a problem with him and you are telling us he’s not good.
Agradaa lookalike pops up
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported fetish priestess turned-evangelist Patricia Asiedu, also known as Nana Agradaa, has also been unveiled by the 4kings group.
In a grand ceremony presided over by King Promise and Kuami Eugene's lookalike, Agradaa's lookalike was unveiled.
Prior to this, Agradaa had warned that nobody should try impersonating her in the name of being her lookalike.
Source: YEN.com.gh