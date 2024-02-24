Afua Asantewaa Aduonum celebrated her husband and their love during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic scare

The Ghanaian journalist/entrepreneur recalled the moment her hubby proposed to her, which changed her life

Her romantic message, which surfaced amid her GWR sing-a-thon disqualification, generated compliments

Ghanaian journalist/entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum garnered widespread attention when the Guinness World Records (GWR) announced her sing-a-thon attempt disqualification on Friday, February 23.

Her love message to her husband, Kofi Aduonum, during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic has resurfaced amid the buzz on social media.

Afua Asantewaa's 2020 romantic message to her hubby emerges amid her GWR sing-a-thon defeat. Photo credit: Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

Source: Facebook

Afua Asantewaa's candid message

The mumpreneur poured out her heart to celebrate her love with her significant other. The duo became a couple in 2016.

''Life Changes, 'Yes'! ... Real and good men still exist. All I want to do amidst this pandemic fears and panic is to reminisce about that uncertain moment when you posed and asked, 'BABY WILL YOU MARRY ME'?

'My answer changed my life and love to a super story. Thank you, honey, Kofi Owusu Aduonum,'' she posted on Facebook.

Read the message below:

Afua Asantewaa's 2020 romantic message to her hubby emerges. Photo credit: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum.

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail Afua Asantewaa's love note to her husband

Fans of the GWR sing-a-thon personality rave over the couple.

Benle Biney said:

Heeeeeiiiiiii my dear c how love Makes u laf saaaa.

Robert Yaw Aidoo commented:

Soul mate.

Leanier Addy said:

Odoyede. Enjoy your marriage, my dear.

Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum replied:

Leanier Addy, thank you, mum.

Princess Antwi commented:

God bless you, Mr Aduonum, for all the good intentions for my sis.

Josephine Oppong-Yeboah posted:

True love is a beautiful thing. Wishing you both the best of love, happiness and peace.

Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum replied:

Josephine Oppong-Yeboah, thank you, sis.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband recount how they met

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that Ghanaian journalist and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, recounted how they met in 2013 and became friends until 2016.

During an interview with AJ Akuoko-Sarpong on TV3's Love Brewed, the Guinness World Records (GWR) sing-a-thon star disclosed their first encounter was in her husband's office.

Afua Asantewaa recalled she had just started searching for a job in her husband's office when he met her at the reception. Afua Asantewaa recalled she had just begun searching for a job in her husband's office when he met her at the reception.

Source: YEN.com.gh