Ghanaian journalist and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, have recounted how they met in 2013 and became friends until 2016.

During an interview with AJ Akuoko-Sarpong on TV3's Love Brewed, the Guinness World Records (GWR) sing-a-thon star disclosed their first encounter was in her husband's office.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her husband Kofi Aduonum recall how they met in 2013. Photo credit: tv3_ghana.

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa recalled she had just started searching for a job in her husband's office when he met her at the reception.

"He said, 'Hello, can we be friends.' I was not really interested then. So, I did whatever I had to do and left. I was called to come another time. After the meeting in the same office, I decided to get fufu at a chop bar, where he also showed up and exchanged pleasantries with me ... that's where the friendship started,'' she recalled.

The couple, who have been married for eight years, said they were friends for three years before tying the knot.

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Kofi Aduonum

The duo's interview was posted on TV3 Ghana, and fans gushed over the couple's love story. YEN.com.gh compiled some here.

Freshbeegh indicated:

Lovely story .

Kufe.b commented:

Genuine love at play.

Ayerki__herself said:

One day, I will also tell my story of how I met my husband. I know good men still dey.

Enock.asare.735 posted:

I'm still looking for a friend like this.

Gbaahowusuaa posted:

My own are you going to marry me Cos me de3 I am going to marry you.

Dimple_dorrent shared:

It's beautiful listening to their love story.

Sheilawonder said:

Wonderful couples❤️.

Awulaayacoba observed:

She can tease her husband paaaa.

Akoma_glam commented:

A man that will marry u will marry you, and men normally get to know if they will marry you from the first day.

Evan.gelistwood indicated:

The truth is one. A man gets to know the woman he will marry from the first day he meets her.

Iamnanayaaa shared:

Most beautiful .

Seetti_7851 wrote:

Ɔdɔ ntentan wow!❤️❤️.

Gidovetty indicated:

God bless their home .

Impeccable__bhim said:

Me too oneday I will be telling the world how my met my beautiful bby.

Afua Asantewaa begins her sing-a-thon attempt to Break the Guinness World Record

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian entrepreneur and event organiser Afua Asantewaa Aduonum kicked off her sing-a-thon attempt to break the Guinness World Record of an individual's longest singing marathon.

The record is held by Indian Sunil Waghmare, who earned the milestone after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

To beat the previous 105 hours set by an Indian in 2012, Afua Asantewaa underwent a five-day singing marathon that began at midnight on Sunday, December 24 and ended at 7:00 a.m. on December 29.

