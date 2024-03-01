A video of how a young lady celebrated her mother on her birthday has left many in awe

She went to the market unannounced with a birthday cake to celebrate her mother on her 61st birthday

Many people who reacted to the video have commended the young lady for celebrating her mother on her special day

An elderly Ghanaian woman was pleasantly surprised after she was celebrated by her daughter at her workplace.

This comes after the lady stormed the market unannounced to celebrate her mother on her 61st birthday.

Ghanaian lady celebrates mother on her birthday Photo credit: @efyakimora/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the adorable moment sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the surprised reaction of the elderly woman on seeing her daughter with a birthday cake at her workplace.

With a bright smile, she asked why her daughter opted to celebrate her birthday at her workplace, to which she responded by saying she wanted to make her day memorable.

The market women at the scene looked awed, whereas others joined her to enjoy the birthday cake.

The video, which highlights the strong bond the young lady shares with her mother, had raked in over 1600 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend the young lady

Many who reacted to the video thanked the lady for celebrating her mother on her birthday.

Genevieve Kujem stated:

Happy birthday to our darling Mom, God bless her new age with good health, long life and prosperity in Jesus mighty name

Gapphic stated:

Aww, this is beautiflul The Fante at the end made me miss my mom. Let me call her

Mrs Albright Senator reacted:

Am proud of you girl keep making mama happy

gabrielladzo replied:

you did well.but next time don't pour water on her. be careful

Shantel reacted:

I don’t know why am crying Oo my mom is alive nso, or is tears of joy

Lady gifts her mother mini supermarket on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young woman identified as @blexedjoan on TikTok showcased her love for her mother by gifting her a fully stocked mini supermarket as a birthday present.

The TikTok video captured the transformation process, from painting and tiling to the final beautifully arranged store.

Sharing a touching video, she thanked God for making the incredible gift possible.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh