Captain Smart has strongly warned Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, a.k.a. Napo, over his ambition to become Dr Bawumia's running mate

According to him, some forces within the NPP have vowed to 'eliminate' Napo from the race, so he should be careful

Coming after the alleged poisoning to death of Deputy Finance Minister and Ejisu MP John Kumah, Smart's warning is raising eyebrows

Renowned broadcaster Captain Smart strongly cautioned Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh over his dealings in the ruling NPP.

The Onua TV morning show host claims Dr Prempeh's interest in becoming Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate for the 2024 elections has got on some people's nerves, and they want him out of the race.

Dr Prempeh, fondly known as Napo, had been widely tipped to be named as the running mate for Dr Bawumia due to his links to the Manhyia Palace.

But in a video circulating on social media, Captain Smart claims Napo is no longer the front runner in the running mate race.

According to the broadcaster, Napo should be careful of anything he does because his opponents are bent on eliminating him.

He explained further that the promise of the running mate position was made so the powers that be could 'use' Napo. Now, he is useless to them; thus, they want to disgrace and dump him

.To buttress his point, Captain Smart claimed that President Nana Akufo-Addo had wanted to 'sack' Napo from his position as a minister in his recent reshuffle.

He advised Napo to forget becoming the next running mate of the NPP because that position had been earmarked to go to Dominic Nitiwul.

Captain Smart's warning to Napo has been trending on the back of the death of Deputy Finance Minister and Ejisu MP John Kumah.

Smart had revealed a few weeks ago that Kumah had been poisoned alongside Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi.

While he did not mention poisoning in his warning to Napo, Captain Smart's caution is linked to the John Kumah story, with many fearing for the life of Napo.

John Kumah's poisoning confirmed

Meanwhile, an aide to Chairman Wontumi, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, has confirmed that John Kumah and his boss were poisoned about six months ago.

The Wontumi TV presenter revealed that the poisoning was targeted at Wontumi and was all about Dr Bawumia's running mate selection.

