Wontumi TV/FM show host Oheneba Nana Asiedu has described events surrounding the death of the late Deputy Finance Minister Dr John Kumah.

During a programme on Wontumi FM, Oheneba claimed the late minister, who was also the Ejisu Member of Parliament, was poisoned through guinea fowl meat (Akonfem).

Where the incident occurred

Asiedu alleged that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi, and the late legislator were served the claimed poisoned meat during their stay in the same hotel in Tamale in the Northern Region on October 22.

He recalls the two politicians were in Tamale to support the election campaign of the now-presidential candidate of the NPP, Dr Bawumia.

''Myself [Oheneba Nana Asiedu], Chairman Wontumi, and one of Chairman Wontumi's boys, Kwaku Marfo, travelled to Tamale to support Dr Bawumia's campaign. The late Dr John Kumah later joined us in Tamale from Accra. When we first arrived, we switched hotel rooms for security reasons.

''After our campaign on October 22, we planned to go to Walewale in the North East Region, but we returned to Tamale due to the day's prolonged campaign activities. Our hotel arrangements became disorganised because we never intended to stay in Tamale. Hence, I had to sleep in the same hotel in Tamale as Marfo, while Wontumi and Kumah stayed in a different hotel in the same region,'' he recounted.

Asiedu claimed Chairman Wontumi and Dr John Kumah enjoyed the guinea fowl meat, which caused them severe stomach upset.

''I woke up around 3 am the next day after October 22 to several missed calls from Chairman Wontumi. He had tried to reach me from 1 am. I went to his hotel room and noticed he had vomited the meal he had eaten the previous night.

''John Kumah, on the other hand, told me he had the same experience but it was less severe than Chairman Wontumi.''

The presenter recounted that Chairman Wontumi later received treatment from Dr Bawumia's medical team, which included a senior doctor and two female nurses. He claimed the doctor indicated that Chairman Wontumi's deteriorated condition required treatment for ''food poisoning.''

Asiedu alleged that Dr John Kumah declined medical treatment because the late lawmaker felt he didn't need it.

It is important to note that YEN.com.gh cannot verify the claims by Oheneba Nana Asiedu. The Ghana Police Service has also yet to formally dismiss or confirm the allegations about food poison as the cause of Dr John Kumah's death.

Watch Oheneba Asiedu's full account below:

