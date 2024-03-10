GHOne TV star Serwaa Amihere celebrated her birthday with her peers in the media and various sectors

Her mentor, Nana Aba Anamoah, and boss, Bola Ray, were among the notable personalities who graced the occasion

YEN.com.gh has spotted videos from the celebration featuring stars such as Piesie Esther and Fella Makafui

Revered media personality Serwaa Amihere and her peers celebrated her birthday in a manner befitting her status with a party attended by her boss, Bola Ray.

At her birthday bash, the illustrious presence of her mentor, Nana Aba Anamoah, renowned gospel singer Piesie Esther, and famous actress Fella Makafui, among other distinguished guests, elevated the exclusivity of the event to new heights.

Serwaa Amihere’s sister was also in attendance, making the celebration a family affair. The birthday bash started with a burst of joy as the celebrant’s friends showered her with heartfelt gifts, creating a warm and emotional atmosphere that set the tone for the rest of the day.

On TikTok, videos from the celebration have been uploaded, warming the hearts of fans. Many gladly came out to support the media personality in the comment section, where a fan named Maame Akosua said:

''She is always blessed no matter how ppl hate her.''

Nana Aba Anamoah and Fella Makafui present bouquets to Serwaa Amihere.

Singer Piesie Esther arrives at Serwaa Amihere’s birthday party with a bouquet to celebrate the media personality.

Serwaa Amihere’s sister with her gifts.

The cake-cutting moment at Serwaa Amihere’s birthday party. Her boss, Bola Ray, joined the sweet moment.

