Three out of President Nana Akufo-Addo's daughters were present for the 67th Independence Day celebrations in Koforidua

Two of them, Valerie Obaze and Edwina Jumah, came with their husbands, who wore kaftans of different colours

Two of the ladies wore Kente, while the other one wore an African print blazer over a wine-coloured top

Ghana marked its 67th Independence Day celebration on March 6, 2024, and it was celebrated nationwide from the national to the district level.

On the national level, Independence Day was celebrated at Koforidua in the Eastern Region, where President Akufo-Addo and the Vice President were present.

Aside from the dignitaries who were present at the parade, President Akufo-Addo's family was present at the national event to support their father.

Two of the sisters were accompanied by their husbands, who also wore beautiful kaftans Photo credit: @swagofafricanews

Nana Addo's daughters slay at the 67th Independence Day celebration

Rebecca Akufo-Addo and three of their five daughters were present in Koforidua to support their father.

Two of the Akufo-Addo daughters, Valerie and Edwina, came with their husbands. Stanley Obaze accompanied Valerie, while Edwina came with Kwabena Jumah.

Two sisters, Valerie and Gyankroma, wore Kente, while Edwina Jumah wore an African print blazer over a top. Both men who accompanied their wives wore kaftan.

