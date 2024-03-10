Global site navigation

How Akufo-Addo’s Daughters And His In-Laws Slayed For His Final Independence Day Celebration
Family and Relationships

How Akufo-Addo’s Daughters And His In-Laws Slayed For His Final Independence Day Celebration

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
  • Three out of President Nana Akufo-Addo's daughters were present for the 67th Independence Day celebrations in Koforidua
  • Two of them, Valerie Obaze and Edwina Jumah, came with their husbands, who wore kaftans of different colours
  • Two of the ladies wore Kente, while the other one wore an African print blazer over a wine-coloured top

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Ghana marked its 67th Independence Day celebration on March 6, 2024, and it was celebrated nationwide from the national to the district level.

On the national level, Independence Day was celebrated at Koforidua in the Eastern Region, where President Akufo-Addo and the Vice President were present.

Aside from the dignitaries who were present at the parade, President Akufo-Addo's family was present at the national event to support their father.

How Akufo-Addo’s Daughters And His In-Laws Slayed For His Final Independence Day Celebration
Two of the sisters were accompanied by their husbands, who also wore beautiful kaftans Photo credit: @swagofafricanews
Source: Instagram

Nana Addo's daughters slay at the 67th Independence Day celebration

Read also

George Vella: Malta president meets Akufo-Addo as he arrives in Ghana for 3-day state visit

Rebecca Akufo-Addo and three of their five daughters were present in Koforidua to support their father.

PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.

Two of the Akufo-Addo daughters, Valerie and Edwina, came with their husbands. Stanley Obaze accompanied Valerie, while Edwina came with Kwabena Jumah.

Two sisters, Valerie and Gyankroma, wore Kente, while Edwina Jumah wore an African print blazer over a top. Both men who accompanied their wives wore kaftan.

Akufo-Addo's Daughter: Owner Of NsuomNam Restaurant And Husband Look Lovely Together In Stylish Outfits

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Edwina Akufo-Addo and her affluent husband, whose father owns the largest beverage company in Ghana, who have been photographed together since their nuptials in April 2022.

The gorgeous couple attended the debut of Smell of Africa's new perfume line along with other dignitaries.

Read also

Bawumia pays tribute to John Kumah: “He dedicated his all to NPP and government”

The occasion was held in the NsuomNam restaurant, which Edwina, President Akufo's daughter, owns.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel