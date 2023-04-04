The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo introduced his hardworking daughters to Vice President Kamala Harris during her 3-day visit to Ghana

Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo's wealthy husband Kwabena Jumah also had a one-on-one interaction with the 58-year-old female politician

Gyankroma and Edwina dressed fashionably for the state banquet with matching African braids hairstyle

The beautiful and talented daughters of the first family of Ghana and their spouses were present at the state banquet which was held in honour of Vice President Kamala Harris in March 2023.

President Akufo-Addo and the First Lady of Ghana looked classy in their beautiful ensembles for the high-profile event which was held at the Jubilee House.

President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Kamala Harris, Edwina, Gyankroma and Kwabena Jumah look stunning in classy outfits. Source: @yawpare

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo looks classy in a form-fitting dress

The hardworking daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and CEO of the Creative Arts Agency, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo looked breathtaking in a simple form-fitting dress styled with a Fendi belt.

She rocked a long black African braids hairstyle with mild makeup and beautiful stud earrings for the state banquet.

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo slays in a beautiful dress. Source: @yawpare

Edwina Akufo-Addo slays in a classy ensemble

The Chief Executive Officer of Nsuomunam Restaurant and one of President Akufo-Addo's daughters looked gorgeous in a black dress and stylish blazer.

The beautiful entrepreneur accessorised her look with a gold necklace, black leather watch, and floral design stud earrings as she flaunted her wedding ring.

Edwina Akufo-Addo shows off her expensive wedding ring. Source: @yawpare

Kwabena Jumah looks fashionable in a striped suit

President Akufo-Addo's son-in-law Kwabena Jumah attended the state banquet organised in honour of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The handsome son of the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited stood out among the dignitaries, with his dashing look.

Kwabena Jumah looks dapper in a striped suit. Source: @yawpare

Swipe Left to view more pictures from the event shot by Yaw Pare

