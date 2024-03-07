Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has paid tribute to the late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah

In a Facebook post, Dr Bawumia described John Kumah as a dedicated member of the Akufo-Addo administration and the NPP

Kumah, who served as MP for the Ejisu constituency, passed away at the Suhum Government Hospital in the Eastern Region

Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has paid tribute to the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

John Kumah dies at the Suhum Government Hospital in the Eastern Region. Until his demise, he served as the MP for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region

The 45-year-old was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm. He also founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia described John Kumah as a dedicated member of the NPP and the government Photo credit: John Ampontuah Kumah

Source: Facebook

John Kumah was a noted advocate for the youth during his time in politics.

Bawumia pays tribute to John Kumah

In his short but touching tribute to the late legislature, Dr Bawumia described him as a truly committed member of the Akufo-Addo administration.

In a Facebook post, he said:

“A truly committed member of our administration, and party, who dedicated his all to the success of our endeavours. Rest well, John.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo, upon hearing of his demise, paid tribute to the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

He described him as a Ghanaian patriot par excellence committed to improving Ghana and Ejisu.

Nana Akufo-Addo highlighted Kumah's instrumental role in advancing the government's economic agenda and his dedicated service to the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency as a Member of Parliament.

Kumah's sudden demise has shocked many, leaving a legacy of devotion to his country and constituents.

He left behind a wife and six children.

Captain Smart claims John Kumah died from food poison

Meanwhile, Onua TV presenter Captain Smart alleged that John Kumah died from food poisoning, linking it to an event with NPP's Chairman Wontumi.

Despite his claims, family sources stated John Kumah died from a short illness, denying food poisoning.

The veracity of Captain Smart's claims remains unverified by YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh