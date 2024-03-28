Ghanaian businessman and millionaire Dr Sledge has marked a significant milestone with his wife and loved ones

He was treated to a lavish birthday party by his wife at the Pantita Thai Restaurant in Labone, where rapper Sarkodie and singer Fameye performed

Videos of the exciting birthday party, which screams opulence and sophistication, have surfaced on the internet

Ghanaian businessman and millionaire Dr Sledge, born Nana Yaw Duodo, has been treated to a lavish birthday party by his millionaire wife, Amadia, at the Pantita Thai Restaurant in Labone, Accra.

Amidst a spectacle of grandeur, the birthday party of the business founder witnessed an ambience synonymous with success and wealth.

Dr Sledge received a warm welcome when he arrived at the heartfelt celebration in his honour. He looked surprised when he entered the venue and saw rapper Sarkodie. The presence of the award-winning rapper, coupled with the luxurious ambience, exuded an atmosphere of sophistication.

With love and passion, rapper Sarkodie and singer Fameye thrilled guests with enthralling performances to keep the celebration alive alongside the culinary extravaganza from the experienced chefs at the restaurant.

Dr Sledge’s wife, the musicians, and other guests celebrated the businessman in camaraderie.

This birthday comes long after the Ghanaian business titan made the news when he and his wife purchased the first copy of Shatta Wale’s The Reign album at a whopping GH¢150,000.

Watch videos from the birthday celebration below:

Rapper Sarkodie thrills guests with an enthralling music performance at Dr Sledge’s private birthday bash.

Singer Nana Boro grabs the microphone to entertain guests at Dr Sledge's opulent birthday.

Ghanaian singer Fameye thrills at the private birthday bash of Dr Sledge.

