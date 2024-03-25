Renowned gospel singer Broda Sammy has unveiled his magnificent 20-bedroom mansion in a video online

The mansion stands as an inspiring testament to the singer's success and prosperity in the gospel music industry

The glorious house, which reflects opulent living and his celebrity status, has left many fans in awe

Ghanaian gospel singer Broda Sammy, known in real life as Samuel Opoku, has taken luxury to a new level with his magnificent 20-bedroom mansion.

The singer gave fans glimpses of the stunning exterior of the grand house. He posted a video where a lady offered a peek into his world of grandeur. Every aspect of the home exudes beauty and sophistication, beginning with its spectacular perspective.

Stepping into the residence's compound, the lady gave a tour of the grand mansion adorned with exquisite works. She noted that amidst all the extravagance, the singer remains remarkably humble, attributing his success to his talent and unwavering ability to save money.

''My new house, God, I thank you 20 bedrooms,'' Broda Sammy captioned the clip on his unverified Instagram account.

Hailing from a modest family, Broda Sammy's mansion is a timeless show of his perseverance, passion, and hard work.

Watch the video below:

Broda Sammy inspires fans

Fans related to the singer's achievement owing to his rise from grass to grace. Indeed, Broda Sammy's journey resonates with hope and possibility.

Christaafriye wrote:

I taped into your oil buildings and the Grace upon your Life man of God Sammy.

Ernestobest35 said:

A big congrats .

Jenelle_skincare commented:

Congratulations Snr.

Khenstone said:

U deserve it.

Edgarofori said:

My fada, sammy tuga nie, my God is .

Babucomfro commented:

Hard work pay ampa, very hardworking man .

Khojofinicky1 wrote:

Nyame as33 hor .

Avogadro_gh commented:

Allah yɛn nyame yɛ kɛse… Allahuakbarrrr.

