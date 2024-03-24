Ghanaian singers Stonebwoy and Wiyaala mounted the stage to thrill the crowd at the 2023 African Games closing ceremony

The event, which culminated the enthralling sports events from March 8-23, was attended by President Nana Akufo-Addo

Stonebwoy and Wiyaala succeeded in thrilling fans with their heartfelt performances and music

As the curtains came to a close at the momentous 13th African Games closing ceremony, singers Stonebwoy and Wiyaala took to the stage to thrill the crowd.

The two top-tier Ghanaian entertainers performed at the climaxing event of the spectacular sports games, which were held from March 8-23, 2024.

Stonebwoy and Wiyaala thrill at 13th African Games closing ceremony. Photo credit: wiyaala/stonebwoy/ghhyper1.

Source: Instagram

With a mix of anticipation and nostalgia for another memorable music experience with their fans, Stonebwoy and Wiyaala delivered electrifying performances that will be etched in the memories of attendees.

The duo's music created a euphoria that swept over the spectators, bringing them pure excitement and joy.

Stonebwoy and Wiyaala forged a unique bond with the diverse audience at the African Games closing event through their powerful music, culminating in the grand spectacle that left a lasting mark on the attendees' hearts.

The 2023 African Games kicked off in Accra on Friday, March 8, and concluded on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Watch their videos below:

Singer Wiyaala's performance was more than just a display of vocal prowess; it was a display of culture emanating from her outfit and that of the singer's dancers.

Through his heartfelt performance, dancehall musician Stonebwoy succeeded in uniting fans in a harmonious celebration of music at the African Games closing event.

Akufo-Addo, Rebecca feature at African Games closing event

YEN.com.gh previously reported that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, featured at the 2023 All-African Games closing ceremony on Saturday.

The president and the first lady were greeted by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, who walked alongside the prominent political figures into the University of Ghana Stadium.

The African Games’ closing event climaxed days of sports events, where sportswomen and women received medals for their outstanding accomplishments in the games.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh