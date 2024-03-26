An elderly Ghanaian woman is trending on TikTok after a video of her during the Ramadan fast went viral online

The woman refuted claims that she was hungry and weak because of the fast and even tried exercising to back her claim

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video laughed at the reaction of the elderly woman

An adorable video of a young lady teasing her grandmother over the Ramadan fast has sparked funny reactions online.

Taken to TikTok, the young lady @sameeyra4_ in the video was heard laughing at her grandmother saying the fasting that month had affected her.

Young lady teases granddaughter Photo credit:@sameeyra4_/TikTok

Initially, the elderly woman, without hesitation, admitted to what her granddaughter was saying by retorting " I am on low battery".

After a while, she tried to do some exercises in a bid to prove that she could still carry on with the day's activity and even refused the claim by her granddaughter that she was weak.

The funny video, which was captioned: "POV, Fasting has humbled your grandma" had raked in over 2000 likes and 81 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who reacted to the video laughed at the woman's reaction, with many urging her not to disturb the old lady.

Fuseina99 commented:

abeg leave this women alone

Qwecy J..wrote:

grandma us soo beautiful...May Allah reward her n bless her with everything she x praying for...

Hajia Fresh reacted:

The leave me alone part kill me

RACKWALL added:

She is sooo beautiful

issahabubakar757 replied:

Grandma is fit like 16 years girl

Ritaaa indicated:

Grandma is doing hard girl

