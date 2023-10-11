Shatta Wale celebrated the 25th birthday of his girlfriend Maali by sharing gorgeous pictures of her

He wrote a lovely message requesting his fans to share ideas on how he could surprise her

Many people wished her a happy birthday and shared ideas on how to make her day special

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale celebrated the 25th birthday of his girlfriend Maali with a touching message and shared stunning pictures of her on October 11, 2023.

Shatta Wale and his lover Maali. Image Credit: @shattawalenima

Shatta Wale celebrates girlfriend, Maali

Celebrating Maali, Shatta Wale noted that it was Maali's birthday and her day. He wrote:

#MAALI #DAY Maali’s Birthday. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE

The Best Life crooner asked his Instagram followers how to surprise his lover since he was clueless about what to do for her. He wrote:

Pls guys help me, give me ideas What can I do for her I need your suggestions ..Just show me something romantic to do for her #LIBRA #POWER #VENUS #MADAM1

Maali's birthday pictures

For her 25th birthday, Shatta Wale's girlfriend was clad in pink. She wore a pink frontal lace wig styled into a high ponytail.

She slayed in a silk corset dress that accentuated her thick curves. She held a mini pink cake garnished with cake candles and the figures 25.

Gorgeous birthday pictures of Maali on her 25th.

Video of Maali showing off her beauty and birthday cake on her birthday.

Ghanaians celebrate Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Maali

Ghanaians commented on what Shatta Wale should do for Maali as she turned 25.

ghhyper1 said:

Private jet 1 don

shugar_kwame said:

Don’t know about your cooking skills, but a homemade cook as a dinner with a meaningful gift will be just fine.

akcosgh said:

Introduce your children to her and have a sweet and nice family dinner together.

citybass_ said:

Get her some Ice Chain. She needs something cold around her neck ❤️

akcosgh said:

Is not everything material things ooo this is the opportunity to see whether she is a family person for the don

s.h.e.b.h.a.d said:

Abeg, she deserves Benz GLE with 16 rounds doggy paa paa paa

countryboss.bukom said:

Let’s get her a brand new Benz and on your birthday on the 17th October then you show her up to your fans on your birthday party. Libra ♎️ Family . SMorDIE

lally_hipsy said:

Buy her Private jet

diamondvalentine125 said:

Marry her if she so important to you

Shatta Wale and Maali do the Cobra challenge

YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale and his partner Maali entertained their TikTok followers by dancing to the Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra song by Obaapa Gladys.

Towards the end of the video, they could not get their hands off each other as they laughed at the hand gestures they made.

Many online users advised Maali to be attentive since they believed that Shatta Wale was the cobra in their romantic relationship.

