A Ghanaian woman based in the UK has recounted how her house help rejected an offer to relocate abroad because of her marriage.

In a video making rounds online, the woman noted that she covered the full expenses of her house help, including paying for her visa.

However, the latter refused to travel abroad because she was married and could not abandon her husband in Ghana.

Netizens divided over house help's decision

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some criticised the house help for choosing her marriage over relocating abroad while others mounted a strong defense for her.

@Thread News wrote:

"UK is not heaven. Why are u forcing her? She needs to enjoy her marriage."

@Sir Paul wrote

"No one should curse her, uk is not heaven. When God says they will travel, it will surely come to pass."

@Mr Dre wrote:

"The visa don die dadaaada. I pray the Man no disappoint her."

@Odeneho Nana Ama Ahe wrote:

"If I get Nigeria visa koraa will leave from this country na UK."

@Nana Afia Frimpomaa wrote:

"She will regret one day."

@Cobby Real wrote:

"Everlasting love. Juju is working."

