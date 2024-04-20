Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has visited the fire-ravaged Madina Market to empathise with the affected traders

The ruling NPP 2024 presidential candidate conveyed the government's resolve to support them in rebuilding their businesses

Heartwarming images shared on Dr Bawumia's Instagram account have sparked admiration and compliments

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has toured parts of the Madina Market gutted by fire to commiserate with the affected traders.

This follows the devastating fire incident last week, which destroyed properties in the market in Accra.

Bawumia commiserates with Madina Market traders over fire incident. Photo credit: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

During his visit on Friday, April 19, the vice president expressed the government's plans to ameliorate the plight of the traders affected by the fire outbreak.

“I toured parts of the Madina Market gutted by fire last week. I also commiserated with traders affected by the fire outbreak and conveyed the government's concern and immediate steps to replace the burnt shops with a new three-story, 120-store facility, as well as some financial support, after a verification process by the Municipal Assembly,” Dr Bawumia said.

The vice president urged traders in the country's various markets to take fire insurance and other insurance schemes seriously to protect their investments.

Bawumia melts hearts

The heartwarming pictures posted on Dr Bawumia's Instagram account received reactions. Netizens praised him for empathising with the Madina Market traders.

Ibro_saeed said:

Your benevolence is deeply appreciated @mbawumia.

Ibro_saeed wrote:

Quite unfortunate. May the affected victims be consoled. Thank you for commiserating with them, Dr Bawumia.

Techlove said:

Selfless man. Great act of leadership.

Asarelecumberry wrote:

Great gesture from a great soul. Our parents are grateful, Dr.

Akuvisarah said:

The people's choice ❤️Dr Bawumia.

Alfy_gyamfi posted:

For God and country.

Alfy_gyamfi reacted:

A government that cares for you will always work for you. Dr. Bawumia and the NPP government work for the people.

Alfy_gyamfi said:

Dr Bawumia will ensure a swift government response to aid all affected people get back on their feet.

Alfy_gyamfi reacted:

Such an act of selfless leadership by Dr. Bawumia is exemplary, and it deserves mentioning.

Edem_e2 commented:

The kind-hearted man. May God bless you.

Fredgenuwine5 wrote:

Such leader are the type we need to move the country forward , not those who spent 280 million usd for a single interchange.

Fredgenuwine5 said:

Humble, accessible and very simple type of a leader.

Efo.ganyo2024 posted:

God richly bless you @mbawumia for being caring father for all.

Efo.ganyo2024 posted:

I am pleased with his actions if they were an opportunity for his appointee, Sedinam Tamakloe, to steal from the state.

Bawumia and others donate over GH¢22,000 to honest taxi driver

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia gifted GH¢20,000 to Kwesi Ackon, an honest taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400 a passenger left in his car.

The gesture comes after a video showing Ackon handing over the cash to the rightful owner went viral on Wednesday, May 11.

The honest driver has since received accolades from the money's owner, her family, social media, and now the vice president.

