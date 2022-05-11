Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has donated GH¢20,000 to an honest taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400 to the rightful owner

The kind deed comes after a video of Kwesi Ackon handing over the money to the owner went viral online Wednesday

Reports say two other unnamed donors gave an additional GH¢2,500, bringing the amount to GH¢22,500

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has gifted GH¢20,000 to Kwesi Ackon, an honest taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400 a passenger left in his car.

The gesture comes after a video showing the moment Ackon handed over the cash to the rightful owner went viral Wednesday, May 11.

The honest driver had since been at the receiving end of encomiums from the owner of the money, her family, social media, and now the vice-president.

Going beyond words

The vice-president went beyond kind words to donate money to Ackon after the Ghanaian journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni made a Facebook post urging people to do more for Ackon, according to The Fourth Estate.

Manasseh's post garnered the attention of several people, including Vice-President Dr Bawumia, who donated GH¢20,000 to reward Ackon for his honesty and exemplary show of integrity.

The award-winning media personality also presented an additional GH¢2,500 from two other unnamed donors, bringing the amount to GH¢22,500.

