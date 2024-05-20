A young Ghanaian boy puts a smile on the face of his mother after he gifted her a Mercedes Benz Car

The mother, who was overjoyed and shocked by her son's gesture, burst into tears while other relatives in the house poured champagne in celebration

Netizens who came across the video questioned why he rather decided to buy a car instead of a new house for his mum

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A young Ghanaian boy has celebrated his mother beyond her wildest expectations after buying her an expensive gift.

The young man, Samuel Aggrey, presented his mother with what looked like a second-hand Black Mercedes Ben C300 to show appreciation for her sacrifices over the years in raising him and his siblings.

The woman test driving her new car Photo credit: mileegh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The overly excited woman burst into tears as her son and another woman sprinkled champagne on her in celebration.

She was later seen in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh taking a test drive of the car with her son seated in front, teaching her how to handle the steering wheel.

The price of a used 2018 model of the Mercedes C300, which the young man bought for his mum, is around GH₵265,000, according to quotations on Jiji.com.

Sammy Aggrey was praised his mother in captions accompanying the videos he shared on his TikTok page, @mileegh.

"Wooow! She is now qualified to drive her own Benz. God Bless you, Mum," he said in one caption of his videos.

Netizens react as son buys mother Mercedes Benz

Netizens who spotted the house where Sammy Aggrey's mum lives, from the videos making rounds on social media, questioned why he rather chose to buy her a Benz car instead of a new house.

However, the young man responded by asking his critics to show what they had also bought for their mothers.

One of his videos had garnered over 19.6k likes and 306 comments as of the time of drafting this report.

A few of the comments gleaned from the reactions to the video are compiled below.

RAPTURE commented:

"Go buy her house instead of buying car Jon , she won’t get time to drive mpo."

mileegh replied:

"small boys are still young…what have u done for ur mum in ur live."

James Davis5198 also commented:

"See where them buy Benz go."

Abena Lollipop Cynthia said:

"I tap in for my son. God pls bless him for me."

emma also said:

"I tap into your blessings bro..i promise myself Mama go drive Benz very soon."

Young man returns from Europe after three years to gift mother

YEN.com.gh reported previously that a young man, after many years away in Europe, embarked on a journey back to Nigeria to surprise his beloved mother.

In the touching video sighted online, the mother’s eyes welled up with tears as she embraced him, their emotions palpable.

The tearful embrace leads to an unexpected twist: he gifts her a new car, leaving her speechless and appreciative.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh