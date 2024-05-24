Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Umaru Sanda has taken to social media to celebrate his two daughters as they marked their birthdays

The proud father was delighted as he wished the two lovely girls, who turned 6 and 8 this month (May), the very best in life

Many who saw the post on Twitter took to the comment section to extend their heartfelt congratulations to the father and daughters

Ghanaian broadcaster Umaru Sanda, with Citi FM/TV, could not conceal his joy as he took to social media to celebrate his daughters, who recently turned six (6) and eight (8).

In a post on X(formerly Twitter), Umaru Sanda proudly flaunted the two lovely girls as they marked significant milestones.

Umaru Sanda pens heartwarming message for daughters on their birthdays

Umaru Sanda warmed hearts with a special message attached to the photo, categorically stating that he noted that he was proud of them.

" I'm enveloped by blessings. Alhamdulillah. Proud father of May Girls," he said.

He further indicated that his first daughter, Binta, turned 8, just 9 days after the second one, Inna, turned 6.

The young ladies who stood beside their dad in a photo shared online were both clad in lovely mauve outfits.

See post below:

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video were delighted, and they took to the comment section to congratulate both father and daughter.

@AmeyawDebrah wrote:

"Wow. happy birthday girls."

@Joe_Jackson_GH wrote:

"Congratulations."

@SaddickAdams wrote:

"Super."

@Hustinxwilliam wrote:

"Awesome man."

"Wow, that's awesome congratulations, Boss. God bless their new age."

@realAnalyza wrote:

"Happy birthday to the duo."

@usuphyoungslim wrote:

"Happy birthday to these beautiful souls. May Allah bless them."

