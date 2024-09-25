A video of a Ghanaian woman appreciating her stepfather has warmed many hearts on social media

In a video, the woman said her biological father refused to take care of her after divorcing her mother

However, when her mother remarried, her husband accepted and loved her unconditionally as his own child

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian woman has expressed gratitude to her stepfather for his unconditional love and sacrifices in ensuring her well-being.

The woman, whose name has yet to be confirmed said her stepfather accepted her as his own child when he married her mother.

A young Ghanaian woman honours her stepdad for raising her after her biological father rejected her. Photo credit: @thanksomeoneshow/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Speaking on the Thank Someone Show, the young woman praised her stepdad to the high heavens, saying that there is no father like him.

She said her biological father was a very well-to-do man with a lucrative job at the defunct Ghana Telecom, but neglected her after divorcing her mother.

However, she said when her stepfather married her mother he accepted her as his own child unconditionally.

"Among his children, I was even the stubborn one, I came home with pregnancy at a very early age. I had a child before I married but my stepfather did not throw me out because of that. He didn't say, I'm not his child.

"This man took care of me. He loved me. I'm about to have my faith child, but this does not joke with all my children. The way this man treated me, I don't think many stepfathers are like him. He accepted me as one of his children and loved all of us equally," she stated.

Because of the young woman's incredible touching story about her life, the Thank Someone Show visited her stepfather and presented him with a basket full of gifts.

After receiving the gifts, the elderly man thanked his stepdaughter for honouring him while he was still alive.

Ghanaians are touched by her story

Ghanaians who follow the TikTok page of the Thank Someone Show seemed touched by the woman's story about her stepfather upon watching the video.

@akuseyram739 said:

"my step mum is the reason I'm still alife today, that woman I owe her my world and I pray God Grant her long life, my step is my angel on earth and I'm sure I'm the reason God made her marry my dad."

@AJ-queenie also said:

"am in tears. my step father did a lot for. but now i have grown up, he is dead too."

@oliviaablevi wrote:

"The way my step dad love me and my junior sister because of that I added his to my name."

Lady appreciate stepfather

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady knelt to express gratitude to her stepdad after sponsoring her university education.

The lady said the man accepted and loved her like she was his biological daughter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh