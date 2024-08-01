A video of a Ghanaian woman barbering her husband has gone viral on social media with many admiring the relationship between the couple

The woman was sighted in the video giving a husband a lovely haircut to make him more handsome

The woman's display of affection and care towards her husband reechoed the need for single folks to be intentional about selecting a life partner

A Ghanaian woman has displayed impressive barbering skills by giving her husband a lovely haircut.

In a genuine act of care and love, the unidentified woman was spotted in a trending video trimming her man's hair in the corridor of their house.

A Ghanaian demonstrates her love and affection towards her husband by giving him a haircut Photo credit: @keeplifegh03/TikTok

Holding the clipper like a professional, the woman adroitly groomed her husband to her taste and preference.

The man comfortably sat on the chair, demonstrating his complete trust in his adorable wife while she gave him a low shave buzz haircut style with a long hairline, known in Ghanaian parlance as "aboy".

Although some may consider the woman's gesture towards her husband nothing significant, it however shows the extent of love, friendship, harmony and duty of care that exist between them.

The video posted on TikTok by keeplifegh03 was captioned "See love. Odo bi y3 love oo," meaning some relationships are sweet.

The voiceover layout in the video advised young folks to marry right.

"For the sake of old age, marry a partner who is compassionate and genuinely cares about you. Marry a partner who has a sense of gratitude, and love because old age is tough," the individual behind the voiceover said.

Reactions to the video

The adorable couple's video attracted reactions from netizens, some of which are compiled below.

@Williamsuzzy said:

"Marriage is all about luck ,how will you notice. People keeps on changing,"

@Abrempong Maame also said:

"After choosing a good person, you also be good. That's how it works. Good job aunty."

@drlinoknoel commented:

"A woman that ll always make you wanna go home immediately after work because you are always happy being with her! God bless women with good heart . They deserve all the blessings and love."

@Copson17 also commented:

"Awww these things always push me to marry but nyansa baa ne Hwan, but still odeshi I no go marry da."

