Ghanaian Woman In Bawku Opens Up On The Bad Impact Of The Conflict On Livelihoods, Video
- A video of a young lady talking about the impact of the Bawku conflict has gone viral on social media
- The young mother, in an interview, explained that the activities in the town have come to a halt due to the conflict
- She therefore called on President John Mahama and Otumfuo to intervene and ensure that justice prevails
A young woman currently in Bawku in the Upper East Region triggered an emotional reaction from netizens as she opened up about the bad impact of the conflict on the livelihoods of women in the town.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @djgaas2, the young mother, who was in the midst of other women demonstrating over the conflict in the Bawku Township, took to her knees as she called on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and President John Dramani Mahama for an amicable solution to their problems.
She, however, expressed disappointment in President Mahama, saying his actions appear to show he does not have the interest of the Bawku people at heart.
"I am on my knees. I am sending a message to President John Dramani Mahama to have pity on us. We called on him for our aid, but it appears that since he came to power, he has abandoned us. We are pleading with him. We have are in a pitiful situation. We are pleading that they should ensure the truth prevails.
"We are calling on Otumfuo. We have been made aware that two chiefs cannot rule in one place. We are pleading with them. We want justice."
The lady then explained that the issues have affected day-to-day activities, as they are unable to go about their business.
She also complained about the curfew and alleged that they had faced unfair treatment from military personnel.
Conflict in Bawku
Tensions have been brewing in Bawku and its environs in recent weeks between the Mamprusi and Kusasis.
Two police officers who were deployed there to maintain peace were killed at Poyamirea near Binduri in the Upper East Region.
The police, in a statement on the issue, said they were on a manhunt for the robbers who shot and killed two police officers at Poyamirea near Binduri in the Upper East Region.
The attack on the Ghana Police Service officers occurred on April 13.
The Ghana Police Service offered condolences to the families of the bereaved officers and assured the public that it was working to apprehend the attacker.
Police ban the movement of officers
The Ghana Police Service has banned the movement of police personnel and their families in the Bawku, Pusiga, and Binduri areas.
The police administration has identified that police personnel and their families have been targeted for possible assassination and attacks in the Bawku, Pusiga, and Binduri areas.
Police personnel have been advised against travelling to Bawku, Pusiga, and Binduri.
Watch the video below:
IGP makes a promise to Bawku
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the IGP, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, made a promise to the youth in Bawku.
This comes after he vowed to give police recruitment slots, which was a promise aimed at persuading the youth to shun violence.
The Minority in Parliament has criticised the pledge as ill-informed and oblivious to the best way to approach the matter.
Source: YEN.com.gh
