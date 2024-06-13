A young Ghanaian man is making a name for himself far away in Saudi Arabia with his barbering talent

Edy Mor, as he is widely known, was captured in a TikTok video trimming Sadio Mane's hair in his plush Edmund Cutz barbering salon

Ghanaians who chanced on his video praised him while expressing joy in his achievement abroad

A young Ghanaian man has taken his barbering talent to the international stage. carving a global niche for himself.

The young man's talent has caught the attention of international stars like Senegal's Sadio Mane., who has retained his services as his hairstylist.

Edy Mor with Sadio Mane Photo credit: @edmundscutz/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video making rounds on social media captures Edy Mor, the owner of Edmunds Cutz, nicely trimming the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star's hair.

Sadio Mane, as observed by YEN.com.gh in the video, sat comfortably in a Barber chair inside Edy Mor's plush salon in Saudi Arabia, enjoying a world-class barbering experience.

Both Sadio Mane, who now plays his club football for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, and Edy Mor live in the Arabian country.

Having a global icon like Sadio Mane patronise the service of Edy Mor means the young Ghanaian man is a force to reckon with in the hairstyle industry.

Ghanaians are excited about Edy Mor's exploits

Following the emergence of Edy Mor's video online, Ghanaians who chanced on it on TikTok expressed joy in their country's man's exploits abroad.

A few of the reactions to the video posted on Edy Mor's page, @edmundscutz, are compiled below.

@Sadiq said:

"Ghana get original barbars o."

@Phyno Malone also said"

"Great work bro."

Edy Mor Barber replied

"Thanks man."

@GHANANIIBA commented:

"Ghanaian barbers are the best barbers in the Globe."

@Phresh Starbwoy also commented:

"My guy you Dey go far paaa oo."

Ghanaian Barber In Saudi Arabia trims Ronaldo Junior's hair

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that another young Ghanaian man, who makes a living as a barber in Saudi Arabia, has taken to TikTok to celebrate after trimming Ronaldo Junior's hair.

Popularly known as Legacy the Barber, the young man posted a video showing the moment he entered the house of the Al Nassr FC player, after which he exchanged pleasantries with the 13-year-old and got straight to business.

Ronaldo Junior was receptive as he smiled and praised the Ghanaian barber, even labelling him as the best barber.

.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh