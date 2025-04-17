A Ghanaian lady had gone viral after she alleged that fraudsters had withdrawn money from her MTN mobile money account

MTN MobileMoney Limited reacted to a young lady's public outcry and shared a statement cautioning many to refrain from sharing their PIN

In the lady's recent video, she shared clarity and an update on her situation and also advised all others to be careful

A young Ghanaian woman, known on TikTok as @mill.peach, shared her distressing experience after reportedly falling victim to a mobile money scam.

In her viral video, you could see how visibly upset she was as she recounted how the incident occurred on Sunday, April 13.

According to her, she received a sudden alert notifying her that funds had been withdrawn from her mobile money wallet without her consent. Her story became an instant national conversation.

Amidst the conversation, MTN Ghana responded to the viral complaint. In a statement posted on X, the telecom giant revealed that after investigating the issue, their findings suggest the incident likely resulted from the customer sharing sensitive account details with a third party.

In a recent video posted by @mill.peach on TikTok, she has offered more clarity on what happened that day of her unfortunate incident and how life is looking for her post the incident.

In the video, she thanked all those who have reached out to check on her. She also stated that she did her video after she called the MTN office to get a solution, and was met with a lacklustre response, which angered her. She added that part of the money that was taken from her account was for her, while the bulk of it was from customers who had made pre-orders.

"After I saw the transaction, I called MTN. The lady with whom I spoke was not helpful, which made me call them out in the previous video I posted. Thank you all for calling to check in on me. I am truly grateful. Even though part of the money was mine, the majority of it was from people who had made pre-orders," she said.

She further went on to give an update on a meeting she had with MTN Ghana. She said MTN sent an email to Telecel to collaborate to try and trace the scammer. Unfortunately, they found out that the scammer quickly withdrew the money as soon as it hit his account.

"I was on my way to the CID headquarters when MTN called and asked me to come to their office. to aid with the investigations from their end, as they had already sent an email to Telecel to assist in tracking the fraudulent number. So they asked for my PIN and enquired if I had shared it with anyone," she said.

Watch the video below

Reactions to the lady's MoMo scam update

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions

Thekojoannan said:

"It means that the Ghana card and SIM card registration we did is just useless!!! If it was good, the face of the Person should be out by now"

IRSMART said:

"Madam, you gave them the OPT; if not, then no one can have access to it. I wish I could do a voice audio of it"

cassyaddo3 said:

"It’s the workers at the MTN office that has been scamming us"

MTN addresses alleged unlawful withdrawal claims

YEN.com.gh reported that MTN MobileMoney Limited had responded to a young Ghanaian woman’s emotional claim that approximately GH¢11,000 was withdrawn from her account without her consent.

In a statement addressing the viral complaint, MTN denied any wrongdoing and urged all MoMo users to protect their account information by avoiding the sharing of PIN codes or OTPs with others.

