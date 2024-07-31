A touching video of a Ghanaian lady's prayer to God after relocating abroad is trending

The lady who was overcome with sorrow opened up about the hardship in her family and appealed to God to intervene

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have urged her not to give up on her hustle

A young Ghanaian lady who recently relocated abroad has triggered an emotional response from netizens after a video of her surfaced online.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @hajiasugar1, showed the lady crying as she offered her supplication to God about her decision to relocate abroad.

Ghanaian lady weeps in video after relocating Photo credit: @hajiasugar1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Looking distraught, the young lady opened up about her poor family background, appealing to God to bless and make her prosperous in her quest for greener pastures.

If she is financially stable, she pledged to provide for her family and others who are in desperate need of assistance.

The touching video had gathered over 11,000 likes and 1500 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians comfort the young woman

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section offered words of comfort to the young woman, telling her not to be discouraged.

THE KING OF THE SPIRITS indicated:

"It is well always add coconut water to your bathing water, on your day of birth please do it and thank Allah... it is well."

Adiepena commented:

"Hmmmm I'm crying my sister, God will surely answer your prayers."

kumanancy added:

"Aww my sister you make me cry please stop crying everything will be fine and we will go in peace."

MILADY reacted:

hmmm it's my prayer too God have mercy on us am facing the same problem but I know God will speak for us in Jesus mighty name Amen

Man unhappy with claim of hardship in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had downplayed claims by a section of the Ghanaian population lamenting the current state of Ghana's economy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the middle-aged man, in an interview, she remarked that claims by some people that the country is in crisis were not valid.

The young man said that jobs abound in the country; however, those unwilling to work hard are the ones who often complain.

Source: YEN.com.gh