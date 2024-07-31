A 27-year-old Ghanaian lady is in a dilemma following a recent demand by her 55-year-old boyfriend and sponsor

A 27-year-old Ghanaian lady is caught in a predicament following a recent demand from her 55-year-old boyfriend and financial supporter.

According to her, her lover has requested to marry her and threatened legal action if she fails to oblige.

Narrating her ordeal, the young lady whose identity has been concealed told Miss Nancy on TV3's Confessions that she started dating this man about a year ago.

The man provides all her needs, including paying for her rent, and has bought her a car, in addition to a weekly allowance of GH¢1,500.

Things were moving smoothly until her lover recently proposed marriage. She hesitates about the marriage because she doesn't love the man; he has a wife and kids living abroad. Moreover, given the broad age gap between the two, she's afraid her mates will laugh at her.

That notwithstanding, the man has threatened legal action against her, promising to drag her to court and ensure she pays every dime he's given her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens troll lady after her remarks

The lady's comments took aback netizens who saw the post. Many called her out for dating a man she didn't love a

@NuffSinner wrote:

"Ne kwasia s3 my friends will laugh at me."

@HilarySackey4 wrote:

"Funny young women."

@mrkobby___ wrote:

"This is not what u signed for s3n."

@Nanakwesisekyi wrote:

"Please marry him."

@Abrabor_korkor wrote:

"Money not love u preaching."

