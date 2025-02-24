A Ghanaian businessman, identified as Mr David shared a video of the house he had built for his mother

In the video, the young man showed aspects of the fully completed house which was set for its opening

Several netizens were impressed by the young businessman's gesture to his mother on her birthday

A Ghanaian businessman, identified as Mr David, has honoured his mother in grand style to the admiration of many.

He surprised his mother with a luxurious house on her birthday, appreciating her many years of sacrifices in his life.

A Ghanaian businessman builds a luxurious house for his mother on her birthday. Photo credit: @david0gh/TikTok.

In a video circulating on social media, the young businessman showed the various areas of the house, such as the compound, ground floors, and top floors.

The interior of the two-storey house is fitted with modern decor and appliances including a jacuzzi and an exquisite kitchen, while the exterior has a large fully tiled compound.

The beautiful house, which is painted white, was decorated with balloons and ready for commissioning.

Mr David was later seen in the video ushering his mother into the new house he had built from scratch for her.

The woman looked excited and pleasantly surprised upon seeing the magnificent building acquired in her name.

Mr David, the young Ghanaian businessman takes his mother on a tour of the new house. Photo credit: @david0gh/TikTok.

Overwhelmed with emotions, the mother of the Ghanaian businessman hugged her son warmly after cutting the ribbon on the main entrance to the living area, signifying the official commissioning of the house.

In the caption accompanying the video, Dr David stated the gesture was a token of his appreciation.

"A token of my love and appreciation for the woman who means everything to me. Happy birthday, Mom!"

Below is the video showing the moment the beautiful house was commissioned.

Netizens react to Mr David's video

Mr David's video went viral on social media, garnering reactions from a section of Ghanaians.

While many congratulated him for honouring his mother, others also tapped into his blessing.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Lovekiera said:

"Lord let my dad have a gift like this from me before he lives the earth. You took mum unexpectedly but keep my dad for him to enjoy those two went through hell to raise us up."

@Olyvia also said:

"I tapped into this blessing I want to finish school, get posted,work and surprise my mom with this My ultimate dream."

@Abigail kwao commented:

"Dear mummy I’ll soon make you proud and give you a better roof over your head… please trust me."

@Zinash4real also commented:

"I tap into this blessing. I’ll build/buy a house for my mom soon Insha Allah."

