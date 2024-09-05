A young lady, identified as @ifeoyin, has reunited with her father in the US after 15 years of absence

A young lady has shared a heartwarming video of her reunion with her father, whom she had not seen for close to two decades.

The lady, known on her socials as @ifeoyin met her father for the first time in many years when she relocated abroad.

A video posted on her TikTok page showed the moment @ifeoyin left the airport in Nigeria to emplane to her new country of residence.

The video further captured the lady's arrival at the airport in the US to meet her dad.

Immediately after @ifeoyin appeared at the arrival hall of the airport, her dad, together with some family members, ran to welcome her, in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

The young lady and her father shared a long, emotional hug, indicating a deep longing for each other.

@ifeoyin stated in captions of her video that she had not seen her father for 15 years, meaning he might have left her when she was very young.

"All glory be to God, it can only be him. Grateful for the opportunity to be with my daddy again. Thank you, God," she wrote in the caption of the video

"Reunited with my dad after 15 years, it can only be God," she stated in another caption.

Netizens congratulate @ifeoyin

@ifeoyin's video attracted reactions from netizens as they thronged the comment section to congratulate her on her relocation.

@Audreys worldwide dating said:

"Girls alway's go to their father even if you as the mother tell them not to. But it's good to have your father in your life."

@Olufunbi Oludare also said:

"congratulations dear, tap into this for my family."

@Ife_Layo commented:

"Congratulations baby so happy for you."

