A video of a young lady's reaction after she bagged a degree at Hull University has left many inspired

She singled out her husband for praise for funding her travel to the UK and for paying her university fees

Netizens who thronged the comment sections of the video congratulated the young lady, others also praised her husband

A young lady has earned the admiration of many netizens after a video of her went viral on social media

This comes after she took to social media to celebrate her husband for being a supportive partner.

Young lady celebrates as she thanks her husband for paying her school fees in a trending video. Photo credit: @adedammmie/TikTok

She made it known that her husband, wanting to see her realise her ambition, sponsored her trip to the UK and paid her fees in full at the University of Hull so she could study for her degree.

In showing her appreciation, the young lady, who was dressed in her graduation gown, bowed in front of her husband, after which he saluted him as a symbol of gratitude.

The adorable video, which had raked in over 3000 likes and 100 comments, was captioned:

"Shoutout to my husband who brought me to the UK and paid my fees and bills in full! My husband is yhe real MVP."

Netizens congratulate the young lady

Social media users who took to the video's comment section congratulated the young lady on her academic achievement. Many people also single out her husband for praise.

user4963976614051Grace stated:

"Congratulations pls give him peace of mind..he is a king."

officialfazhion reacted:

"Congratulations. Always remember this kindness even when the going gets tough."

blessed farmer commented:

"We wish all the best there can ever be in the remaining years."

user678683860483

"Congratulations God bless me my very too amen."

Source: YEN.com.gh