A Ghanaian man and his wife have stepped out in their respective party colours in an impressive display of tolerance

In a video circulating on social media, the husband was spotted in NPP colours while the wife adorned herself in NDC paraphernalia

The video, which was shared on TikTok by @ann_angel_oficial, attracted positive feedback from netizens

A Ghanaian couple has demonstrated the beautiful side of politics after stepping out together in their respective party colours.

The yet-to-be-identified couple, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, appeared to be attending their respective party events in their jurisdiction.

NDC and NPP couple step out in their party colours to display the beautiful side of politics. Photo credit: @ann_angel_oficial/TikTok.

The husband was clad in a kaftan designed with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) colours.

His beautiful wife, on the other hand, wore a kaba and slit attire with the colours of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on her neck.

Holding hands together, the adorable couple exhibited a great sense of tolerance for their divergent views.

Considering that Ghana will be heading to the polls on December 7, 2024, the couple has become a perfect reminder that politics could be peaceful and devoid of antagonism.

"Husband NPP and Wife NDC. This the beauty of politics, wakening up from the same bed and put on different political clothes is pleasing … This representing peaceful election 2024. NDC/NPP are one," the caption of their video read.

Netizens react to the couple's video

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions of netizens to the video posted on TikTok by @ann_angel_oficial.

@kmart256 said:

"Wise move they will always have power in their homes."

@Mrs Abunyewa Adepa also said:

"This is so lovely my people."

@Sherifa commented:

"This is how it supposed to be but most people don't understand politics is too bad."

NDC's Chief Biney marries NPP's Afia Akoto

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Chief Biney and Afia Akoto, two leading members of the major political parties in Ghana, tied the knot in a lovely ceremony.

The NDC deputy national organiser and the deputy MASLOC boss were wedded in February 2020.

The couple's marriage attracted significant media attention in Ghana due to their political background.

