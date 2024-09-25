NDC And NPP Couple Step Out In Their Party Colours: "This Is Beautiful Side Of Politics"
- A Ghanaian man and his wife have stepped out in their respective party colours in an impressive display of tolerance
- In a video circulating on social media, the husband was spotted in NPP colours while the wife adorned herself in NDC paraphernalia
- The video, which was shared on TikTok by @ann_angel_oficial, attracted positive feedback from netizens
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
A Ghanaian couple has demonstrated the beautiful side of politics after stepping out together in their respective party colours.
The yet-to-be-identified couple, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, appeared to be attending their respective party events in their jurisdiction.
The husband was clad in a kaftan designed with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) colours.
His beautiful wife, on the other hand, wore a kaba and slit attire with the colours of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on her neck.
Holding hands together, the adorable couple exhibited a great sense of tolerance for their divergent views.
Considering that Ghana will be heading to the polls on December 7, 2024, the couple has become a perfect reminder that politics could be peaceful and devoid of antagonism.
"Husband NPP and Wife NDC. This the beauty of politics, wakening up from the same bed and put on different political clothes is pleasing … This representing peaceful election 2024. NDC/NPP are one," the caption of their video read.
Netizens react to the couple's video
YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions of netizens to the video posted on TikTok by @ann_angel_oficial.
@kmart256 said:
"Wise move they will always have power in their homes."
@Mrs Abunyewa Adepa also said:
"This is so lovely my people."
@Sherifa commented:
"This is how it supposed to be but most people don't understand politics is too bad."
NDC's Chief Biney marries NPP's Afia Akoto
YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Chief Biney and Afia Akoto, two leading members of the major political parties in Ghana, tied the knot in a lovely ceremony.
The NDC deputy national organiser and the deputy MASLOC boss were wedded in February 2020.
The couple's marriage attracted significant media attention in Ghana due to their political background.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.