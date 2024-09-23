A video of Ghanaian activist Kwame APlus predicting the winner of the upcoming 2024 elections has surfaced online

In the viral video, he noted that Former President John Dramani Mahama will become the next president of Ghana

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some agreed with his assertion while others did not

Ghanaian social activist and musician Kwame APlus has predicted the winner of the upcoming 2024 elections.

During an interview on UTV's United Showbiz, the renowned musician indicated that former President John Dramani Mahama will be voted into power.

Although he did not state which candidate would get his vote in the upcoming election, he categorically stated that he would not vote for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He, however, kicked against the ongoing demonstrations spearheaded by Ghanaian lawyer Oliver Barker Vormawor, saying that it is a recipe for disaster in any democratic state.

Regardless of his status against the Vice President becoming the next president of Ghana, he cautioned the protestors against destroying billboards belonging to the NPP or the Vice President.

Netizens react to APlus' video

Netizens who saw the video were divided in the comment section of the video. While some supported APlus' claim, others disagreed with him.

@nanayaw_ish wrote:

"Your only vote can’t elect mahama as president. Keep your pains and selfishness in your heart and let us #NPP fans breathe in peace."

@Meiwache wrote:

"I will vote Dr. Bawumia No. 1 on the ballot."

@awakeningGh wrote:

"I agree with him. If you don’t like the NPP and you are peeved show it by voting them out. No need destroying billboards and their paraphernalia."

@BismarkDanso20 wrote:

"It is only Ghana people follow a stomach guy like A plus for wisdom. He left NPP and NPP won 2020. He will be alive to see the swearing in of @MBawumia. Mark it.

EC unveils Special voting date

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Electoral Commission of Ghana had unveiled the date for the Election 2024 special voting.

The EC noted that it will hold the special voting session on December 2, 2024, for select professionals.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

