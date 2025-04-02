TV3 presenter and media personality Anita Akuffo was sighted in a music video for Ghanaian music duo, Dobble's 2017 song, Ee Mana

In the music video, Anita rocked stylish outfits as she displayed fire dance moves in some scenes while rocking long hair and a mini-dress

Social media users were in disbelief that she was the one in the video and joked that she was the top dancer before Afronita gained success

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Seasoned Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo was spotted as a video vixen in the music video of Ghanaian music group Dobble's Ee Mana.

Anita Akuffo is spotted in Dobble's 2017 Ee Mana music video. Image Credit: @ann_ita1

Source: Instagram

Anita Akuffo featured in Ee Mana video

One Ghanaian TikToker, Samuel Amaning, who is known for posting throwback videos and pictures of Ghanaian celebrities, took to his platform to enlighten his followers that Anita Akuffo was once a video vixen.

The video snippet that the popular TikToker posted was from the 2017 classic Ghanaian song, Ee Mana, by sensational Ghanaian music group, Dobble.

The seasoned presenter was spotted with a long wig and differently styled dresses as she displayed fire dance moves in the music video.

For one of Anita's outfits, she flaunted her fine legs in a black and white polka dot mini dress while dancing Azonto moves.

The seasoned broadcaster of renowned media network, TV3, was also seen rocking an African print outfit in the evening bonfire scene in the music video.

Reactions to Anita Akuffo as video vixen

Anita's dance moves left many people in awe, and they spoke about their admiration for her dancing talent.

People jokingly said that before AfroStar Kids Academy founder Afronita gained recognition as a talented Ghanaian dancer, Anita was there.

The old video also made people highlight the struggles of Anita before gaining recognition as a renowned Ghanaian presenter and broadcaster.

Below are the varied reactions of social media users to the TV3 presenter's previous appearance in the Ee Mana music video:

Nana Odo Edem said:

"Before Afronita there was Anita Akuffo 😂😂😂"

Mike said:

"She was in Angelina music video too."

Naana Minkah Amoah said:

"Anita nso abrɛ ooo finally she has gotten to the class."

Her Excellency Everg LilyAmon said:

"That lady Anita Akua Akuffo is a great woman 👩 ooo multi talented woman paaaa she carry grace 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 she’s blessed beyond words."

Nicholas credo said:

"You see how she force saa and now she’s at the top ? Make somebody come say she got it easy ☹️😏"

Anita Akuffo is a popular presenter on the Ghanaian network TV3. Image credit: @ann_ita1

Source: Instagram

Boy from Gino commercial is a man

YEN.com.gh also reported that the baby boy who once appeared in a popular advertisement by a famous food products company, Gino, has now grown into a young man.

Now all grown up, he took to his social media page and shared a photo showcasing his transformation, with many Ghanaians remembering him from the classic video commercial.

Reactions to the post were mixed, with some expressing disbelief that he was the same child, while others spoke about the commercial and how it ignited nostalgic emotions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh