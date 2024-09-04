A video of a Ghanaian lady searching for love after a painful heartbreak has surfaced on social media

A Ghanaian lady has triggered mixed reactions on social media after a video of her searching for love surfaced online.

The young lady, who is pursuing a catering course at NIS Cakes and More, is seen in the video holding a placard with the inscription, "I need a boyfriend."

In a voiceover, the CEO of the catering school indicated that her student was brokenhearted, and she wanted to put a smile on her face and help her overcome the incident.

The CEO of NIS Cakes and More categorically stated that she did not entertain heartbreaks in her shop; hence, the decision to help her students find love again.

The student was lucky enough as she found love in the end. At the end of the video, a vehicle pulled up with a handsome gentleman in the car, taking her contact. The young lady's colleagues could be heard screaming for joy after their friend found love again.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions of pity and laughter. While some felt sorry for the young lady, others were happy she found love again.

@Agyemang Williams wrote:

"I Want Work At Your Shop Pls."

@Help push my little business wrote:

"Vivian's voice."

@Lazy_boyy wrote:

"Madam me to adey search girl friend oo."

@Abenasika wrote:

"The one shouting at the back."

@Dynamic bae wrote:

"Good luck ooo."

@Abenaapia wrote:

"Then I have to be your student tooo."

@RACHEL OFORIWA wrote:

"I support your idea madam. no room for brokenheart ampa. God bless you madam. obi mp3 a obi p3."

