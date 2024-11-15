A video of a Ghanaian pastor speaking against customary marriages has surfaced on social media

The preacher noted that he does not condone such marriages in his church since men who opt for them often have ulterior motives

His comment generated varied opinions from netizens who expressed their views in the comment section

A Ghanaian pastor has kicked against customary marriages. In a video, he advised ladies against settling with men who opted for this marriage.

He argued that men who only desire customary marriages often harbour ulterior motives and seek to exploit their partners.

"In my church, True Hope International Church, I don't bless customary marriages," he said during a radio interview.

He preferred marriages guided by law (ordinances or civil marriages), explaining that the lack of legal protections in customary marriages makes it easier for men to abandon their responsibilities and pursue other relationships.

Netizens divided over pastor's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian pastor expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While some were unhappy with his comment, others agreed with him.

Renowned broadcaster kicks against civil marriage

On the contrary, a renowned Ghanaian broadcaster believes civil marriages are not the best. In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Gyimah Ankoanna advised the youth against court marriages.

He noted that civil marriages were not the best since they had strict legal implications, which often favoured women.

His comment generated mixed reactions in the post's comment section, with many netizens disagreeing with his position.

