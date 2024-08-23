Mr and Mrs Bonney melted hearts on social media after they told an inspiring story of love through pictures

The couple, now married and with a kid, met many years ago and built their friendship into a beautiful love story

Their story became a source of inspiration for many on social media who came across their TikTok video

A Ghanaian couple has captivated the hearts and minds of many with their beautiful and inspiring love story.

The couple, identified as Mr and Mrs Bonney, splashed their TikTok handle with photos which captured the genesis of their love story.

Mr and Mrs Bonney, a Ghanaian couple share an inspirational love story. Photo credit: @ama_beauty_bonney/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Per the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh in a TikTok video, the adorable couple began their relationship many years back, blossoming and growing strong together.

The rolling photos video showed the courtship days of Mr and Mrs Bonney and transitioned to the moment the groom proposed to the time they traditionally, religiously and legally cemented their relationship in the presence of their families and loved ones.

In 10 pictures, the couple managed to share tales of their beautiful love story to inspire and remind the world that it indeed takes two committed souls to make a relationship work.

Mr and Mrs Bonney, who are blessed with a child, as seen in the photos they shared, have become a source of motivation for many who have lost faith in love and the institution of marriage.

Netizens inspired by the Bonney's story

Netizens who chanced on Mr and Mrs Bonney's video were left inspired, as they thronged the comment section to share their views.

@Maame Esi Winful said:

"I tap into this blessings.God pls grant. me a man as wonderful as this so i can be with him forever till eternity."

@Axame Naomi also said:

"Wow this true love indeed, congratulations to you both and I tap into ur blessings."

@Dora commented:

"I’ve been seeing relationships like this through out today this is a sign for me Buh my relationship is a mess now there is no joy we are always fighting."

Couple warm hearts with a beautiful love story

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, another couple shared tales of the love story through pictures.

A post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a friend of the couple highlighted the genesis of their relationship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh