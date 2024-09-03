Samuel and Jayne, connected by a mutual friend, started a long-distance relationship while Samuel was in Ghana and Jayne was studying in the UK.

Despite being apart for two years, they stayed in touch and developed a strong bond before meeting in person for the first time when Jayne returned to Ghana.

The couple is now happily married and looking forward to their future together.

Two Ghanaians who recently got married shared their love story and the challenges they faced when dating.

Samuel lived in Ghana while Jayne was schooling in the United Kingdom when a mutual friend connected them.

Jayne and Samuel dated for two years without seeing each other physically. Photo credit: Silent Beads

In a video on Facebook, Jayne said she was praying for a partner around the time she met Samuel. Her friend promised to connect her to someone she would like.

Unlike Jayne, Samuel said he was shy and did not know how to reach out after the number was given to him. But his friend assured him Jayne was easygoing and lively.

Samuel narrated that after they spoke the first time, they kept in touch because they loved each other’s company.

He later asked Jayne to be his girlfriend, and she agreed even though they were in different countries. They had been in a long-distance relationship for two years and had never seen each other physically.

They first met after two years in a distance relationship when Jayne returned to Ghana. The two are now married and hope to enjoy their union.

Netizens wish newly-weds well

Several social media users who saw the video on the Silent Beads page wished the couple well. YEN.com.gh collated some reactions. Read them below:

Efua Newson said:

“God bless u both”

Princess Gina wrote:

“I tap into this blessings 🙏😊”

Mark Ton Ton Gh said:

“May the good Lord continue to bless your new family”

Becca Elorm Bans wrote:

“God bless your new home bountifully with love and happiness 🥰🎊”

Hagrid DE Singing Bird said:

“This could be us but you're aiming at sugar daddies 🚶🏾🚶🏾”

Atitsogbui Amegatse Agbemafle wrote:

“This is beautiful and refreshing. Congratulations on your new journey.”

Snr Frederick Fred said:

“May God bless this union to flourish and bear good fruits for His own glorification”

Borngreat Abena Love wrote:

“May your marriage flourish in all aspect. Happy marriage to you both. I wish u all nothing but peace and love. This is beautiful to watch.”

