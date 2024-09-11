Lady Publicly Begs Boyfriend For Forgiveness After Cheating On Him, Buys PS5 To Appease Him, Video
- A young lady is trending after her public apology video went viral on social media
- The lady publicly confessed to cheating on her boyfriend and sought his forgiveness
- Many people who took to the comment section of the video urged the lady's boyfriend to forgive her
A beautiful young lady has realised that her decision to cheat on her boyfriend, Eddie, was wrong.
In a bid to make amends, the lady took to the street to let everyone know that she cheated on her boyfriend and, as such, was very sorry.
A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kikie2564 showed the young lady standing in front of a store feeling remorseful over her act.
Not bothered by the number of onlookers staring at her, she carried a placard with the inscription, "I'm sorry, Eddie. I will never cheat again."
The lady also held a brand-new PlayStation 5 she bought, hoping her disgruntled boyfriend would accept it as an atonement gift.
After some time, the lady, looking disappointed, picked up the brand new gaming console and the placard and left the place, realising her unhappy boyfriend was not going to show up as envisaged.
The touching video had raked in over 155,000 likes and 2000 comments while writing the report.
Netizen plead on the lady's behalf
Social media users, who took to the video's comment section, pleaded with the young lady's boyfriend to forgive her.
zaksungumo commented:
"It takes a lot to do this. Eddie, should know she will never do it again. Take her back."
vikingpro commented:
"If iam Eddie I will get the PS5 I pretend after I tell her to go and settle with the one she chose and never cheat on him Because I know even PS5 was bought by the man."
Wilson reacted;
"And she bought the ps 5 on Eddie's money naye mwe."
cloutprince1 added:
"if Eddie doesn't forgive you I will forgive you."
Man admits cheating on wife
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian has confessed to cheating on his wife, who currently lives abroad.
In a video, the man publicly admitted to his infidelity, saying that he has had extra-marital affairs in the absence of his wife.
He claimed that life in the past three years since his wife, Adwoa Mavis, travelled has not been easy as he has been feeling very lonely.
