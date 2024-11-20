A video of an elderly man calling out his wife for cheating on him has gone viral

Appearing on Auntie Naa's show, the elderly man explained that his wife was now having an affair with his former tenant

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have comforted the elderly man in his ordeal

An elderly Ghanaian man has left many people sad after he appeared on Auntie Naa's relationship talk show on Oyerepa FM to lament about the actions of his unfaithful wife.

In a video that has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, the 63-year-old man called out his former tenant, accusing him of having an affair with his wife.

An elderly Ghanaian man is pained as his wife cheats on him with his ex-tenant. Photo credit: @AuntiNaa/YouTube

The man said all attempts to reason with his wife to rescind his decision to part ways with him had failed.

He was, therefore, appealing to Auntie Naa to intervene in the issue.

Ghanaians comfort the old man

Social media users who took to the video's comment section comforted the old man on his ordeal.

Samuel Abbey commented:

"Olu play them stick and be free"

Samuel Abbey reacted:

"Olu need a woman to comfort him oo guys."

Nancy Johnson added:

"I wonder how Osofo will be looking at the man."

LíféChàngè Àwúrà Àmà Màybhórñ added:

"Brotherhood come take your grandpa from here wai."

Charles Yiadom Boakye added:

"At your age you get broken heart."

Roland Miles added:

"Broken heart no good oooo eii."

Frafra Martha added:

"Most of the men don't take care of their wives .Suffering nko ara."

Woman cheats on husband over pocket money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman had been criticised after she appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo to discuss her marital problems.

A video which has gone viral showed the moment the woman admitted that she had cheated on her husband.

With a look of remorse, the lady answered that she cheated because her husband was not fulfilling his 'financial obligations'.

