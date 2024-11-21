A video of a Ghanaian lady setting the record straight regarding her name has got people talking online

This comes after she indicated that she was not related to the Ghanaian inventor, Apostle Kwadwo Safo

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the issue

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to clarify some misconceptions about her.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the young lady expressed concern that some vendors try to sell their wares to her at high prices because of her name, Afia Safo Kantanka.

Setting the record straight, the lady explained that she is not related to Ghanaian inventor and philanthropist Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantaka in any way. She urged people, particularly vendors, to forgo the notion that she is rich.

This clarification comes after she opened up about an encounter during which a vendor refused to lower the cost of some items she bought after learning that she is called Safo Kantaka.

Ghanaians react to the lady's statement

Social media users who commented on the video shared their views on the lady's clarification.

Emprez Vicky reacted:

"Pls ooo but why do you bear his name."

Catherine Kate replied:

'They don't know every Safo is called kantanka."

Perpj@Peaches beads and More :

"Saaaa if not for today anka menim se settings I tot he was ur father too ohhh."

Adwoa toosweet reacted:

"Awwww I see I thought the man was your dad."

Francisca Mawuena added:

"Wow…all along I thought he’s your father oo.'

Akrobeto celebrates Safo Kantanka

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian actor Akrobeto celebrated Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

As a follower of the Apostle himself, Akrobeto explained why followers of the Ghanaian inventor see him as a Godlike figure.

Akrobeto stated that when people do good deeds, God works through them. He argued that God does not physically come down to perform good acts but rather acts through human beings.

