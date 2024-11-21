Ghanaian Lady Cries Out Over Treatment From Vendors: "Safo Kantanka Is Not My Father"
- A video of a Ghanaian lady setting the record straight regarding her name has got people talking online
- This comes after she indicated that she was not related to the Ghanaian inventor, Apostle Kwadwo Safo
- Many people who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the issue
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to clarify some misconceptions about her.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the young lady expressed concern that some vendors try to sell their wares to her at high prices because of her name, Afia Safo Kantanka.
Setting the record straight, the lady explained that she is not related to Ghanaian inventor and philanthropist Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantaka in any way. She urged people, particularly vendors, to forgo the notion that she is rich.
This clarification comes after she opened up about an encounter during which a vendor refused to lower the cost of some items she bought after learning that she is called Safo Kantaka.
At the time of writing this report, the video had raked over 5000 likes and 30 comments.
Ghanaians react to the lady's statement
Social media users who commented on the video shared their views on the lady's clarification.
Emprez Vicky reacted:
"Pls ooo but why do you bear his name."
Catherine Kate replied:
'They don't know every Safo is called kantanka."
Perpj@Peaches beads and More :
"Saaaa if not for today anka menim se settings I tot he was ur father too ohhh."
Adwoa toosweet reacted:
"Awwww I see I thought the man was your dad."
Francisca Mawuena added:
"Wow…all along I thought he’s your father oo.'
Akrobeto celebrates Safo Kantanka
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian actor Akrobeto celebrated Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.
As a follower of the Apostle himself, Akrobeto explained why followers of the Ghanaian inventor see him as a Godlike figure.
Elderly Ghanaian man suffers heartbreak as wife cheats on him with his ex-tenant, video evokes sadness
Akrobeto stated that when people do good deeds, God works through them. He argued that God does not physically come down to perform good acts but rather acts through human beings.
Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.